Tragic Electrocution Amidst Tamil Nadu's Torrential Rains

Amidst incessant rains in Tamil Nadu, regions including Chennai and nearby districts experienced moderate to heavy overnight showers. In an unfortunate incident, a sanitation worker named Varalakshmi was electrocuted after stepping on a live wire in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar on Saturday morning.

Officials swiftly responded to the tragedy, providing a Rs 20 lakh solatium to Varalakshmi's family as instructed by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The amount was presented by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, with support from the State electricity board and her employer, Urbaser Sumeet.

The heavy rains led to traffic disruption, with water stagnation and a tree uprooted near Loyola College causing roadblocks. Authorities worked to restore normalcy. The state's weather office has predicted continued thunderstorms, urging residents to stay cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)