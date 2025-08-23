Assam CM Dismisses Jamiat's Resignation Demands Amid Eviction Controversy

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has firmly rejected calls from Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind for his resignation following a controversial eviction drive across the state. The dispute hinges on allegations of religious discrimination against the Bengali-speaking Muslim community displaced by the drive.

Sarma audaciously responded to the demands and sentiments expressed by Jamiat President Mahmood Madani, asserting that he would send Madani to Bangladesh if given the chance. He further criticized the Congress party, aligning them as partners with Jamiat.

Despite the backlash, Sarma announced new policies to manage illegal immigration, including restricting Aadhaar card distribution to those over 18. He intends to continue clearing unauthorized occupation of public and forest lands, affecting over 50,000 individuals since May 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)