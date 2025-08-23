Left Menu

Rekindling Ties: Pakistan's Historic Diplomatic Mission to Bangladesh

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, visits Bangladesh after more than a decade, focusing on rebuilding diplomatic and economic ties post-Hasina's ouster. His visit includes meetings with key Bangladeshi leaders, aiming to sign multiple agreements that encompass trade, cultural exchange, and mutual cooperation.

  • Bangladesh

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made a landmark visit to Bangladesh on Saturday, marking the first high-level visit in over a decade. The visit seeks to mend diplomatic and economic ties after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dar, who arrived in Dhaka on a special flight, was welcomed by Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. This visit is notable as the highest-level Pakistani leader to visit Bangladesh since 2012, a move Islamabad calls a 'significant milestone' in bilateral relations.

Scheduled meetings include discussions with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain and the potential signing of up to half a dozen agreements and memoranda of understanding. The visit also comes amid efforts to renew economic collaborations, with Pakistan's Commerce Minister already engaging with Bangladeshi counterparts and business leaders as part of a concerted effort to improve trade ties between the two nations.

