Strengthening Ties: Afghan Embassy's Push for Economic Cooperation

Noor Ahmad Noor, the new charge d'affaires at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, held discussions with India's External Affairs Ministry to bolster economic relations. The talks emphasized trade expansion and visa facilitation. Despite not recognizing the Taliban, India continues engagement with Afghan representatives.

Updated: 12-01-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Noor Ahmad Noor, recently appointed as the charge d'affaires at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, has initiated diplomatic talks aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between Afghanistan and India. The meeting, held with a senior official from India's External Affairs Ministry, focused on trade expansion and easing visa processes.

This engagement marks the first senior official appointment by the Taliban to the Afghan embassy in India since the group's takeover in Kabul in 2021. Noor's interaction with Anand Prakash, India's point person for Afghan affairs, underscores a mutual desire to strengthen bilateral ties despite India's current stance of not recognizing the Taliban government.

Details of the meeting, shared by the Afghan embassy on social media, highlight discussions on political and economic issues, challenges faced by Afghan nationals in India, and the overall importance of reinforcing relations between the two nations. However, the Indian side has yet to comment officially on the meeting.

