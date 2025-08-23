Viral Video Unveils Southeast Delhi Street Quarrel Incident

A violent altercation erupted in Southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar, involving an 18-year-old man after a street quarrel escalated. As per police reports on Saturday, a viral video brought the incident to public attention, prompting an official investigation.

The conflict ignited when the victim, identified as Somit, and his sister attempted to pass through a group of boys allegedly obstructing their way. The disagreement allegedly led to the assault, though initial reports of knife usage or harassment were dismissed following preliminary inquiries.

Local police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched efforts to apprehend the suspects. The victim received medical attention at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Authorities continue to scrutinize the video footage as part of an ongoing investigation.