Allegations Unmask Truth: Unveiling the Dharmasthala Mystery

C N Chinnaiah, who accused multiple crimes in Dharmasthala, is arrested by SIT for alleged perjury. His claims involved murders and sexual assaults. Skeletal remains provided by him turned out male, not female. Karnataka officials urge patience until complete SIT investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:59 IST
The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, who accused multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the last two decades, was apprehended on Saturday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for alleged perjury, officials revealed.

Presented before Judicial First Class Magistrate Vijayendra in Belthangady, Chinnaiah's detention followed inconsistencies noted in his statements and submitted documents. Forensic analysis debunked his claim that supplied skeletal remains were a woman's, identifying them as male.

Calls for justice reverberate as Karnataka BJP petitions for NIA involvement. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar affirms commitment to justice. Meanwhile, excavations continue at multiple potential crime sites.

