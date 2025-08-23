Allegations Unmask Truth: Unveiling the Dharmasthala Mystery

The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, who accused multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the last two decades, was apprehended on Saturday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for alleged perjury, officials revealed.

Presented before Judicial First Class Magistrate Vijayendra in Belthangady, Chinnaiah's detention followed inconsistencies noted in his statements and submitted documents. Forensic analysis debunked his claim that supplied skeletal remains were a woman's, identifying them as male.

Calls for justice reverberate as Karnataka BJP petitions for NIA involvement. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar affirms commitment to justice. Meanwhile, excavations continue at multiple potential crime sites.