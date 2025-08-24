Left Menu

BSF Nabs 15 Pakistani Fishermen near Indo-Pak Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen along with an engine-fitted boat near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district. Acting on specific information, BSF conducted a search operation near Kori Creek. The detainees were found with fishing equipment and Pakistani currency.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has nabbed 15 Pakistani fishermen near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district. The incident occurred during a search operation initiated on a tip-off about an unidentified boat in the vicinity of a border outpost at Kori Creek.

A detailed scrutiny of the area led to the detention of the fishermen, who were discovered with a motorized country boat. The individuals, all from the Sindhi province's Sujawal district, were operating in the general area of BSF's 68th battalion border outpost.

The authorities retrieved approximately 60 kg of fish, essential fishing tools, diesel, and provisions. A mobile phone and a small amount of Pakistani currency were also confiscated. This operation highlights ongoing vigilance and security measures along the sensitive border region.

