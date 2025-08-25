Calls Grow for Egypt and Libya to Probe Crackdown on Gaza Solidarity Activists

Human rights groups and international observers are urging Egypt and Libya to ensure accountability for the recent use of unnecessary and disproportionate force against activists participating in the Global March to Gaza. The activists had gathered to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid, but many were met with violence, arbitrary detention, and deportation.

Reports of Violence and Arbitrary Detention

According to testimonies and rights monitors, security forces and individuals believed to be plainclothes agents used force against peaceful demonstrators in Egypt and Libya. In some cases, uniformed officers reportedly stood by as activists were attacked, raising serious concerns about state complicity or negligence.

Dozens of activists were detained, some allegedly without formal charges or due legal process. There have also been reports of mistreatment and forcible deportation, raising alarms among humanitarian organizations.

Of particular concern are accounts of sexual and gender-based violence against women participants, highlighting an additional layer of rights violations in what should have been a peaceful humanitarian initiative.

Rights at Stake

Observers stress that the violent suppression of these demonstrations violates a broad set of fundamental rights, including:

The right to liberty and security of person .

The right to freedom of expression .

The right to peaceful assembly.

International law requires states to protect these rights and to intervene against attacks by non-state actors, including plainclothes personnel acting in coordination with state security forces.

Demands for Accountability

Human rights advocates are calling on Egyptian authorities and Libya’s eastern de facto authorities to:

Release immediately and unconditionally all activists still arbitrarily detained.

Conduct independent, thorough investigations into the reported use of force, mistreatment, and sexual violence.

Hold accountable those responsible , including both uniformed and plainclothes agents.

Ensure the safety of future demonstrations, guaranteeing space for peaceful solidarity movements.

The calls for accountability come amid heightened global scrutiny of how governments handle pro-Palestinian demonstrations, particularly when participants are engaged in humanitarian or peace-driven efforts.

Broader Context

The crackdown on Gaza solidarity activists comes against the backdrop of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where millions face shortages of food, water, and medical supplies due to ongoing conflict and blockades. The Global March to Gaza was intended to draw international attention to the crisis and mobilize grassroots humanitarian support.

By suppressing peaceful action in solidarity with Gaza, critics argue, Egypt and Libya risk undermining both their human rights obligations and their credibility on the international stage.

Next Steps

Calls for independent monitoring from international bodies are mounting, with some organizations urging the United Nations Human Rights Council and other regional institutions to scrutinize Egypt and Libya’s actions.

Human rights defenders stress that without accountability, such incidents set a dangerous precedent for future peaceful movements in the region.