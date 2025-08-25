Left Menu

Trinamool MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Arrested Amid School Hiring Scam Probe

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate during raids in West Bengal for alleged irregularities in school hiring. The MLA attempted to flee and dispose of evidence but was apprehended. This is part of an ongoing investigation into a broader teacher recruitment scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with suspected hiring irregularities in West Bengal schools. Official sources reported that the arrest followed extended raids at his Murshidabad residence.

During the raid, Saha allegedly attempted to escape, leaping from a wall and discarding his phones into a nearby drain. However, these devices were recovered by investigators according to sources familiar with the operation.

Saha has been charged with non-compliance under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This investigation is part of a larger probe into teacher recruitment at various school levels, with previous high-profile arrests including ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee and other notable individuals.

