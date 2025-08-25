Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Terror Module Operation
The Punjab Police arrested a suspect and seized four hand grenades, an RDX-based IED, and communication equipment from Batala, disrupting a terror module. Initial probes indicate UK-based terrorist Nishan Singh acted under instructions from Pakistan-backed Harvinder Singh Rinda.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against terrorism, Punjab Police have dismantled a terror module following the arrest of a suspect in Batala. Authorities confiscated four hand grenades, an RDX-based improvised explosive device, and communication equipment during the operation.
Initial investigations revealed that the explosive cache was placed on the orders of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Nishan Singh, also known as Nishan Jodia. Significantly, Singh was allegedly operating under the directive of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who has backing from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav noted that one perpetrator has been detained while efforts are in motion to apprehend an absconding accomplice. The police are delving deeper into the cross-border conspiracy to uncover the full extent of the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Appoint Advisor on Himachal's Ecological Crisis
Governor Visits Naveen Patnaik: A Gesture of Support and Well-being
Bangladesh’s Call for Global Action on Rohingya Crisis
Bright Horizons: Astronaut Shukla's Stellar Journey and Vision for Future Explorers
FinAlyzer and Assets Roster Unite to Boost Asset Visibility and Compliance