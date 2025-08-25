Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Terror Module Operation

The Punjab Police arrested a suspect and seized four hand grenades, an RDX-based IED, and communication equipment from Batala, disrupting a terror module. Initial probes indicate UK-based terrorist Nishan Singh acted under instructions from Pakistan-backed Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:22 IST
Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Terror Module Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against terrorism, Punjab Police have dismantled a terror module following the arrest of a suspect in Batala. Authorities confiscated four hand grenades, an RDX-based improvised explosive device, and communication equipment during the operation.

Initial investigations revealed that the explosive cache was placed on the orders of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Nishan Singh, also known as Nishan Jodia. Significantly, Singh was allegedly operating under the directive of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who has backing from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav noted that one perpetrator has been detained while efforts are in motion to apprehend an absconding accomplice. The police are delving deeper into the cross-border conspiracy to uncover the full extent of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global
2
Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

 India
3
Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

 India
4
U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025