Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Terror Module Operation

In a decisive move against terrorism, Punjab Police have dismantled a terror module following the arrest of a suspect in Batala. Authorities confiscated four hand grenades, an RDX-based improvised explosive device, and communication equipment during the operation.

Initial investigations revealed that the explosive cache was placed on the orders of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Nishan Singh, also known as Nishan Jodia. Significantly, Singh was allegedly operating under the directive of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who has backing from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav noted that one perpetrator has been detained while efforts are in motion to apprehend an absconding accomplice. The police are delving deeper into the cross-border conspiracy to uncover the full extent of the operation.

