Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Security Forces Targeted

A wave of violence has struck Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving at least four security personnel dead and 17 others injured in two separate terrorist incidents. Officials report that the deadly assaults occurred on Sunday, targeting the Frontier Constabulary and local security forces.

The first attack saw militants storming an FC fort in Hangu district's Tora Warai area late at night, resulting in the deaths of two Frontier Constabulary members and injuries to 17 others. In a separate incident on the same day, two additional security personnel were killed when terrorists opened fire in Khyber district's Tirah valley.

In an ongoing effort to combat terrorism, a joint operation by police and the Counter Terrorism Department in Upper Dir district led to the elimination of five militants. However, the operation also claimed the life of a civilian and saw seven policemen injured. Authorities are conducting search operations in multiple areas as they work to secure the region.

