Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Security Forces Targeted

At least four security personnel were killed and 17 injured in terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attacks, which targeted the Frontier Constabulary and other forces, also resulted in the death of five militants and one civilian. Ongoing operations aim to clear the area of militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:45 IST
A wave of violence has struck Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving at least four security personnel dead and 17 others injured in two separate terrorist incidents. Officials report that the deadly assaults occurred on Sunday, targeting the Frontier Constabulary and local security forces.

The first attack saw militants storming an FC fort in Hangu district's Tora Warai area late at night, resulting in the deaths of two Frontier Constabulary members and injuries to 17 others. In a separate incident on the same day, two additional security personnel were killed when terrorists opened fire in Khyber district's Tirah valley.

In an ongoing effort to combat terrorism, a joint operation by police and the Counter Terrorism Department in Upper Dir district led to the elimination of five militants. However, the operation also claimed the life of a civilian and saw seven policemen injured. Authorities are conducting search operations in multiple areas as they work to secure the region.

