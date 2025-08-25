Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles Cryptocurrency Fraud Ring

Three men, including the mastermind, were arrested by Delhi Police for a cryptocurrency investment fraud involving a duped businessman. The accused manipulated corporate bank accounts, misleading holders about fund sources. Efforts continue to trace other co-accused and recover the defrauded amount.

Updated: 25-08-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:58 IST
Delhi Police Dismantles Cryptocurrency Fraud Ring
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals, including the alleged mastermind, connected to a major cryptocurrency investment fraud. The scheme defrauded a city businessman, leading to a loss of Rs 39.5 lakh, according to authorities on Monday.

The arrested men have been identified as Krishan Kumar, alias Monu, Deepu, and Md Irfan Sheikh. The fraud victim, a stationery shop owner, was lured with promises of hefty returns, prompting him to transfer funds through a fraudulent platform.

Investigations have uncovered a network of mule accounts used to obscure the trail of the defrauded money. The primary account was linked to multiple cybercrime complaints. Ongoing efforts aim to apprehend additional culprits and facilitate the recovery of stolen funds.

