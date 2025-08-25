Delhi Police Dismantles Cryptocurrency Fraud Ring
Three men, including the mastermind, were arrested by Delhi Police for a cryptocurrency investment fraud involving a duped businessman. The accused manipulated corporate bank accounts, misleading holders about fund sources. Efforts continue to trace other co-accused and recover the defrauded amount.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals, including the alleged mastermind, connected to a major cryptocurrency investment fraud. The scheme defrauded a city businessman, leading to a loss of Rs 39.5 lakh, according to authorities on Monday.
The arrested men have been identified as Krishan Kumar, alias Monu, Deepu, and Md Irfan Sheikh. The fraud victim, a stationery shop owner, was lured with promises of hefty returns, prompting him to transfer funds through a fraudulent platform.
Investigations have uncovered a network of mule accounts used to obscure the trail of the defrauded money. The primary account was linked to multiple cybercrime complaints. Ongoing efforts aim to apprehend additional culprits and facilitate the recovery of stolen funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
