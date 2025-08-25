ED Cracks Down on Custodian Land Grabbing
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across Jammu and Udhampur, seizing documents and digital devices in a money laundering investigation into alleged land grabbing by revenue officials. Linked to a FIR by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the operation involves patwari and tehsildar officials.
The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its crackdown on alleged illegal land dealings, with fresh raids conducted targeting revenue department officials suspected of land grabbing. The raids form part of a sweeping investigation into financial misconduct.
On Friday, the ED conducted operations at nine locations in Jammu and one in Udhampur, executing search warrants under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This initiative is aligned with the agency's scrutiny of 502.5 kanals of custodial land reportedly misappropriated by officials.
Documents and digital evidence were collected, as the investigation zeroes in on patwari and tehsildar rank officials identified in a corruption probe stemming from a FIR by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau. The land in question allegedly belongs to evacuees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
