Journalists Targeted: Fatal Strikes on Gaza Hospital Amid Conflict

Israeli strikes on Gaza's Nasser hospital killed at least 15, including four journalists. Reuters contractor Hussam al-Masri died in the first strike, with colleague Hatem Khaled injured in a second strike. Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the attacks, noting over 240 journalist casualties since October 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded as Israeli strikes on Gaza's Nasser hospital resulted in at least 15 fatalities, comprising four journalists, including a Reuters contractor. Hussam al-Masri, a cameraperson for Reuters, was among the first casualties in the devastating attack, health officials confirmed.

The deadly strikes also injured Reuters photographer Hatem Khaled during a second assault on the hospital. This attack happened post-initial rescue efforts, eyewitnesses reported. The grisly event led to an abrupt halt in the Reuters live feed from the hospital, which was being operated by Masri at the time.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate strongly condemned the strikes, describing them as an "open war against free media." They claimed Israel aimed to intimidate journalists and suppress information. Over 240 Palestinian journalists have allegedly been killed in Gaza since the war's inception on October 7, statistics from the syndicate indicated.

