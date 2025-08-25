Left Menu

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Calls for Peaceful Reservation Agitation in Mumbai

Manoj Jarange, a prominent activist, plans a peaceful protest in Mumbai, demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. If the government fails to announce a legal reservation by Tuesday, Jarange will commence an agitation at Azad Maidan, emphasizing historical records supporting Maratha's Kunbi identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-08-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 16:01 IST
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Calls for Peaceful Reservation Agitation in Mumbai
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Manoj Jarange, known for his relentless advocacy, is poised to lead a major demonstration in Mumbai, pushing for a reservation for the Maratha community within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) framework. Scheduled for August 29 at Azad Maidan, the protest serves as a crucial step towards gaining education and job opportunities for the community.

Jarange has been a vocal advocate for recognizing all Marathas as Kunbis – a caste within the OBC category. This inclusion would make them eligible for reservation in education and government sectors. He insists on the community's legal claim, based on concrete historical documents like the Bombay, Satara, and Hyderabad gazette records.

Despite past attempts at reservation, Jarange stresses the need for a quota that withstands legal scrutiny. He has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of deliberately ignoring these demands, thereby provoking tensions. Jarange plans to lead a procession starting August 27, culminating in the planned mass hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive Economic Growth

RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive E...

 India
2
Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqualification

Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqual...

 India
3
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

 India
4
Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025