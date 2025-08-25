Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Calls for Peaceful Reservation Agitation in Mumbai

Activist Manoj Jarange, known for his relentless advocacy, is poised to lead a major demonstration in Mumbai, pushing for a reservation for the Maratha community within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) framework. Scheduled for August 29 at Azad Maidan, the protest serves as a crucial step towards gaining education and job opportunities for the community.

Jarange has been a vocal advocate for recognizing all Marathas as Kunbis – a caste within the OBC category. This inclusion would make them eligible for reservation in education and government sectors. He insists on the community's legal claim, based on concrete historical documents like the Bombay, Satara, and Hyderabad gazette records.

Despite past attempts at reservation, Jarange stresses the need for a quota that withstands legal scrutiny. He has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of deliberately ignoring these demands, thereby provoking tensions. Jarange plans to lead a procession starting August 27, culminating in the planned mass hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

(With inputs from agencies.)