Chris Bishop to Promote NZ Infrastructure and Housing Reforms on Australia Visit

New Zealand’s Infrastructure, RMA Reform, Housing and Transport Minister, Chris Bishop, will embark on a four-day visit to Sydney and Canberra this week, seeking to strengthen trans-Tasman ties in infrastructure planning, housing reform, and investment opportunities. His engagements will bring together senior Australian political leaders, infrastructure experts, and public policy thinkers, marking one of his most significant international missions since assuming the portfolio.

Advancing New Zealand’s Infrastructure Vision

Bishop emphasized that the government is determined to showcase New Zealand as “open for business” by attracting international investment and fostering new partnerships. A key theme of his trip will be to highlight New Zealand’s National Infrastructure Plan, which outlines how the country intends to improve delivery and management of large-scale projects, reduce bottlenecks, and create jobs for New Zealanders.

While in Sydney, the Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) International Public Works Conference (IPWC 2025). This high-profile event will bring together engineers, planners, and policymakers from across Australia and beyond, offering New Zealand a platform to share its infrastructure priorities and learn from international best practices.

Focus on Housing Reforms and Policy Exchange

Housing reform will be another cornerstone of Bishop’s visit. In Sydney, he is scheduled to join New South Wales Premier Chris Minns at the Centre for Independent Studies, where both leaders will discuss strategies to tackle housing affordability and supply shortages. Their dialogue will compare reform measures in both jurisdictions, reflecting the growing importance of housing policy across the Tasman.

Bishop will also meet NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, with discussions expected to centre on reducing approval times for development consents, infrastructure financing models, and methods to streamline planning processes.

High-Level Meetings in Canberra

In Canberra, Bishop’s agenda turns to federal politics. He is set to hold discussions with several senior Australian ministers, including:

Hon Tony Burke , Leader of the House,

Hon Catherine King , Minister for Infrastructure and Transport,

Hon Clare O’Neil , Minister for Housing, and

Hon Murray Watt, Minister for the Environment.

These meetings are expected to cover a broad range of shared challenges, from infrastructure resilience and transport networks to environmental safeguards and sustainable housing solutions.

Strengthening Trans-Tasman Cooperation

Bishop underlined that the visit is not only about promoting New Zealand’s reform agenda but also about learning from Australian experiences. “Australia has undertaken innovative approaches in planning approvals, housing delivery, and infrastructure partnerships. We want to share lessons and build collaboration that will benefit both countries,” he said ahead of his departure.

The Minister departs for Australia tomorrow and will conclude his engagements on Thursday. His visit is seen as a strategic step toward deepening economic and political cooperation, ensuring New Zealand remains an attractive destination for global investors, and accelerating progress on infrastructure and housing reforms back home.