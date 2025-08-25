SASSA to Launch Mandatory Biometric Enrolment for Grants from Sept 2025

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced a landmark development in the administration of social grants: from 1 September 2025, all beneficiaries will be required to undergo mandatory biometric enrolment at SASSA offices nationwide.

The new system, which will use fingerprint or facial recognition technology, is aimed at strengthening fraud prevention, improving efficiency, and restoring public confidence in South Africa’s extensive social grant programme.

Strengthening Fraud Prevention

In its statement on Monday, SASSA said biometric enrolment would revolutionise the agency’s grant management system by creating an added layer of protection against fraud and abuse.

The agency explained that fraudulent activities have long been a challenge, including cases of:

Applications made with forged or stolen green ID books ,

Duplicate grant applications submitted under false names,

Payments made to individuals who had already passed away, and

Officials colluding with fraudsters to manipulate records.

“With biometric enrolment, every recipient will be verifiably authentic, ensuring that no forged identity or false record can bypass our system,” SASSA said.

Breakthrough After Labour Discussions

The rollout follows lengthy consultations with organised labour, which had initially delayed implementation. These talks addressed worker concerns around readiness, training, and resources.

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou confirmed that the issues have now been resolved:

“Our plans were to commence with biometric enrolment at the beginning of the 2025/2026 financial year; however, we hit a snag. We have ironed out the issues that delayed our plans, and it is all systems go for the implementation,” he said.

Key Benefits of Biometric Enrolment

According to SASSA, the new system will deliver multiple benefits that go beyond fraud prevention:

Significant reduction in fraudulent applications and duplicate payments

Reliable verification of beneficiary authenticity and proof of life at the time of enrolment and during reviews

Reduction in inclusion errors , ensuring only eligible recipients receive grants

Streamlined documentation processes , reducing red tape for applicants

Enhanced audit outcomes and stronger record integrity , improving oversight

Improved public trust in the Social Assistance Programme through visible accountability

Applications submitted without biometric data will now be flagged and immediately placed into a review cycle, with applicants notified to capture their biometric details.

Technology and Training

SASSA confirmed that the necessary infrastructure and digital tools have been installed across all offices, enabling uniform implementation nationwide.

To ensure smooth operations, frontline staff received intensive training throughout August 2025 on both technical usage and client service protocols.

“This initiative comes at a time when we are ramping up our efforts to strengthen systems, detect fraud, and root out any elements that undermine the credibility of our work,” the agency said.

Accountability and Public Assurance

SASSA has also warned its officials against collusion in fraudulent practices, saying it will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against staff involved in corruption.

“SASSA would like to reiterate its commitment to paying the right social grant to the right beneficiary. The agency will continue to work with stakeholders to safeguard its systems. Any official suspected of working with fraudsters will face immediate consequences,” Matlou stated.

Access to Assistance

Beneficiaries seeking information or clarity on the new biometric enrolment system are encouraged to:

Visit the official website: www.sassa.gov.za

Call the toll-free helpline: 0800 60 1011

Email or WhatsApp queries to: GrantEnquiries@sassa.gov.za

A New Era for Social Grants

South Africa’s social grants system supports millions of vulnerable citizens, from pensioners and persons with disabilities to child support beneficiaries. By introducing biometric enrolment, SASSA hopes to usher in a new era of efficiency, security, and accountability, ensuring that every rand reaches the rightful recipient.