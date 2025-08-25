Army Intensifies Search Operations at LoC in Boniyar
The Army initiated a search operation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Boniyar sector after detecting suspicious movement. The operation commenced early Monday morning near the Torna area, involving troop mobilization and gunfire. The thorough search continues as officials endeavor to secure the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Army has ramped up its search operations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Boniyar sector following reports of suspicious activity, officials reported on Monday.
According to sources, troops spotted unusual movements in the Torna area of north Kashmir early Monday morning and responded by opening fire in that direction.
The operation is still ongoing, with the Army conducting a comprehensive search of the area to ensure security and uncover potential threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement