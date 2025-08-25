Army Intensifies Search Operations at LoC in Boniyar

The Army has ramped up its search operations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Boniyar sector following reports of suspicious activity, officials reported on Monday.

According to sources, troops spotted unusual movements in the Torna area of north Kashmir early Monday morning and responded by opening fire in that direction.

The operation is still ongoing, with the Army conducting a comprehensive search of the area to ensure security and uncover potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)