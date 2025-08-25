India and WFP Partner to Supply Fortified Rice for Global Hunger Relief

In a significant step toward strengthening global food security, the Government of India and the World Food Programme (WFP) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) today, paving the way for India to supply fortified rice to vulnerable populations in crisis-hit regions around the world.

The agreement reflects India’s growing role as a reliable partner in humanitarian assistance, leveraging its agricultural surplus to support the fight against global hunger.

Supplying Fortified Rice to the World’s Vulnerable

Under the LoI, India’s Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) will work with WFP to ensure the supply of fortified rice to meet the nutritional needs of food-insecure communities. This collaboration aims to bridge gaps in nutrition, particularly in crisis zones where hunger and malnutrition are most severe.

Fortified rice, enriched with iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12, plays a critical role in combating micronutrient deficiencies. By supplying this staple through WFP’s humanitarian operations, India will directly contribute to improved health and nutrition outcomes for millions of people.

Shared Values and Global Solidarity

Speaking at the signing, Mr. Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, DFPD, highlighted India’s guiding principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – “the earth is one family” – as the foundation of its humanitarian engagement. “India’s support for food-insecure communities reflects our collective responsibility towards a shared future. By sharing our surplus with the world, we are reinforcing our commitment to inclusive global growth and human dignity,” he said.

Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director of WFP, expressed gratitude for India’s leadership in tackling hunger during a time of growing global challenges. “We deeply appreciate India’s steadfast commitment to fostering a food-secure and peaceful world. This partnership will enable WFP to sustain our life-saving work at a time when humanitarian funding is under immense pressure,” he noted.

Context and Background of the Initiative

The LoI builds upon discussions held during the February 2025 WFP Executive Board side event in Rome, where India and WFP explored mechanisms to enhance cooperation. Today’s announcement formalizes those commitments, ensuring a dependable flow of food grains for humanitarian distribution worldwide.

The initiative comes amid a sharp rise in global hunger, exacerbated by conflicts, climate change, and economic instability. With over 333 million people worldwide facing acute food insecurity (as per WFP estimates), India’s contribution provides critical relief to the international community.

Broader Areas of Collaboration

In addition to fortified rice supply, the India–WFP partnership extends to several innovative projects, including:

Supply Chain Optimization: Enhancing distribution and procurement systems for efficient food delivery.

Fortified Rice Rollout: Expanding access to fortified staples across vulnerable populations.

Annapurti Devices (Grain ATMs): Automated ration dispensers to improve accessibility.

Jan Poshan Kendras: Community-based nutrition centres to promote dietary awareness.

Smart Warehousing Technologies: Leveraging digitization to improve grain storage and reduce losses.

Flospans (Mobile Storage Units): Deployable storage solutions for humanitarian emergencies.

These collaborative projects represent India’s holistic approach to food security—going beyond supply to focus on technology, innovation, and long-term resilience.

Leadership and Participation

The signing ceremony saw participation from senior Indian and WFP officials, including Mr. Ashutosh Agnihotri, Chairman & Managing Director of the Food Corporation of India, Mr. Samir Wanmali, WFP’s Asia-Pacific Regional Director, and Ms. Elisabeth Faure, WFP India Country Director.

Their presence underscored the operational and strategic importance of the partnership, ensuring that India’s surplus is translated into effective global humanitarian outcomes.

Looking Ahead

The India–WFP fortified rice initiative sets a precedent for South–South cooperation, where developing nations contribute meaningfully to global humanitarian needs. By combining India’s production and supply chain strengths with WFP’s vast humanitarian reach, the collaboration has the potential to become a cornerstone of global food security architecture.

This initiative also reflects India’s growing leadership role in shaping a world where access to nutritious food is seen not as charity but as a shared responsibility.