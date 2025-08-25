C-DOT Marks 42nd Foundation Day, Showcases Innovation in Telecom & 6G Research

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier telecom R&D institution under the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day at its Delhi campus, marking 41 years since its founding in 1984. The celebration highlighted India’s journey toward telecom self-reliance and the organisation’s pivotal role in shaping the country’s digital future.

Celebrating Four Decades of Telecom Excellence

The Foundation Day was inaugurated by Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, who presided as Chief Guest. Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Chairman of the Digital Communication Commission and Secretary (Telecom), attended as Guest of Honour.

In his address, Dr. Pemmasani hailed C-DOT engineers as the “guardians of India’s digital borders”, underlining the critical role of telecom in national security. “Every network we build, every signal we transmit, every data packet we carry is part of India’s strategic infrastructure,” he remarked, urging C-DOT to set global benchmarks in secure, affordable, and trusted telecom solutions.

He praised C-DOT’s successful delivery of a 4G core for BSNL and encouraged engineers to scale it into a world-class product. Looking ahead to 2047, India’s centenary of independence, he envisioned C-DOT as an institution of global eminence in telecom innovation.

Driving Atmanirbhar Bharat in Telecom

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), lauded C-DOT’s engineers for their pioneering role in India’s digital growth story. He stressed that telecom innovation is central to the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, urging relentless focus on R&D, industry collaboration, and solving India-specific challenges with globally competitive solutions.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to technological self-reliance. He highlighted C-DOT’s work in AI-based solutions that helped the government disconnect 5 crore fraudulent mobile connections, protecting citizens from cyber fraud. “C-DOT has become a symbol of self-reliance and excellence in telecom,” he noted.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Launch of NIDHI

A key highlight of the event was the recognition of 10 women-led entrepreneurs, who received grants for R&D projects in ICT. The Minister also launched NIDHI (Nurturing Innovation and Developing High-tech Ideas), an initiative to encourage and empower women-led startups in the ICT sector.

NIDHI reflects C-DOT’s commitment to synergetic innovation, fostering co-creation of indigenous telecom products and solutions in collaboration with academia, startups, and industries. The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of creating an inclusive ecosystem for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Technical Sessions on Cutting-Edge Technologies

The Foundation Day programme featured expert sessions and technical exhibitions showcasing advancements in:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in telecom

Cybersecurity frameworks

6G and Quantum Communication research

Next-generation networks

Notable speakers included Dr. Arun Kumar Singh (Ilantus Services, USA), Prof. Sandeep Shukla (IIT Hyderabad), Prof. Ranjan Bose and Dr. Brajesh Lall (IIT Delhi), and Dr. C.M. Chandrashekhar (IISc). Their insights explored how India can lead in futuristic technologies and contribute to global digital leadership.

Legacy of Innovation: From Rural Connectivity to 6G Research

Since its inception in 1984, C-DOT has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution, contributing significantly to:

Rural connectivity through indigenous exchanges,

BharatNet (NOFN) project , connecting villages with high-speed broadband,

Development of solutions in cybersecurity, disaster management, 4G/5G, IoT/M2M applications , and network management systems ,

Exploratory research into 6G, aligning India with global leaders in next-generation connectivity.

C-DOT’s contributions have consistently combined national security, affordability, and scalability, ensuring technology reaches the grassroots while keeping India globally competitive.

Honouring the C-DOT Legacy and Future

Senior dignitaries, including Shri Anand Khare, Member (Services); Shri Rudra Narayan Palai, Member (Technology); and Shri Deb Kumar Chakraborti, Member (Services)-Designate, recalled C-DOT’s pioneering journey from its early days, sharing anecdotes of its evolution as a backbone of India’s telecom innovation. They encouraged younger engineers to carry forward the legacy of self-reliance.

Looking Ahead: C-DOT@2047

As India prepares for its centenary of independence in 2047, C-DOT has set its vision to emerge as a global leader in secure, indigenous telecom solutions. With initiatives like NIDHI, AI-driven security systems, and exploratory research in 6G and quantum communication, C-DOT is positioning itself at the cutting edge of the world’s telecom landscape.

The Foundation Day celebration reaffirmed C-DOT’s pivotal role in shaping a digitally secure, inclusive, and self-reliant India, making technology a key pillar of national security, economic growth, and global leadership.