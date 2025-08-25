Empowering Communities: Omar Abdullah's Vision for Inclusive Welfare

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged that welfare must be seen as a responsibility of the government rather than an act of charity. Speaking at the 'Empowering Communities - Welfare for All' event at SKICC, Abdullah stressed the importance of reaching the disadvantaged.

Abdullah highlighted his government's initiatives aimed at inclusive growth, emphasizing equitable development for vulnerable and rural communities. His administration has rolled out social welfare programs, including enhanced marriage assistance and increased pensions.

The Chief Minister called for greater corporate involvement to bridge financial gaps and ensure welfare benefits reach all areas, including remote regions. Abdullah also signed off on loans for women and distributed aids to those with disabilities, reinforcing his commitment to social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)