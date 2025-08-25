Left Menu

Empowering Communities: Omar Abdullah's Vision for Inclusive Welfare

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that welfare is a governmental duty, not charity. Speaking at SKICC, he outlined policies targeting disadvantaged communities and called for corporate participation. Highlights include social welfare schemes, enhanced marriage assistance, and CSR funding, aiming for equitable development across all regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:42 IST
Empowering Communities: Omar Abdullah's Vision for Inclusive Welfare
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged that welfare must be seen as a responsibility of the government rather than an act of charity. Speaking at the 'Empowering Communities - Welfare for All' event at SKICC, Abdullah stressed the importance of reaching the disadvantaged.

Abdullah highlighted his government's initiatives aimed at inclusive growth, emphasizing equitable development for vulnerable and rural communities. His administration has rolled out social welfare programs, including enhanced marriage assistance and increased pensions.

The Chief Minister called for greater corporate involvement to bridge financial gaps and ensure welfare benefits reach all areas, including remote regions. Abdullah also signed off on loans for women and distributed aids to those with disabilities, reinforcing his commitment to social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

 Global
2
IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technological Leaders

IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technologi...

 India
3
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Ce...

 India
4
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025