Justice for 1984 Riot Victims: Haryana Offers Government Jobs
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that government jobs will be offered to a member of each family affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The decision, made during the state's assembly session, is a step towards providing support and justice to these families who faced immense losses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to offer justice and support, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared on Monday that the state will provide a government job to one member from each of the 121 families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The announcement was made during the Haryana Assembly's monsoon session, where Saini emphasized the government's dedication to supporting those who suffered during the riots.
During the turbulent period, numerous properties were damaged, and lives were lost. The government is now asking affected families to nominate a member for employment, providing hope and a degree of relief to the survivors.
