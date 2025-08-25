Left Menu

Elusive Kingpin 'El Mayo' Zambada Admits Guilt in Brooklyn Courtroom

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to drug trafficking and violent operations in the US. Known for his strategic influence within the cartel, Zambada's plea comes after decades of elusive operations and recent arrest in Texas.

25-08-2025
In a significant development for international drug enforcement, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada has admitted guilt to federal charges stemming from his involvement with the notorious Sinaloa cartel. The 77-year-old kingpin was arraigned in a Brooklyn federal court, signaling a landmark moment in the protracted battle against major trafficking networks.

Zambada's leadership alongside Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman saw the cartel transform from a regional entity into a global narco-force. Prosecutors emphasize Zambada's role in orchestrating a highly militarized operation, characterized by violence and extensive drug distribution, which saturated the US market with illicit substances such as cocaine and heroin.

His eventual capture in Texas followed years of evading US law enforcement—an extraordinary feat given his high-profile status. The plea trial not only underscores the cartel's historical influence but also hints at ongoing power tussles within the organization, as tensions simmer between Zambada loyalists and Guzman's sons. These shifting allegiances continue to fan violence across Mexico's cartel landscape.

