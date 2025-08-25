Trump Threatens Military Deployment to Chicago Amid Crime Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of deploying military forces to Chicago in an effort to address what he deemed a crime epidemic in the city. On Monday, Trump stated the military could be ready to intervene anywhere in the nation within 24 hours.

Although no official decision was from the Oval Office, Trump stressed the need for federal assistance in Chicago while signing executive orders against cashless bail for criminal suspects. He has already increased federal forces in Washington, D.C., and suggested similar measures might be pursued in other Democrat-led cities.

Additionally, Trump ordered the Department of Defense to maintain rapid-response National Guard troops across all states, ensuring they can assist in public safety during civil unrest. According to sources, the Pentagon has started planning for a possible deployment in Chicago.

(With inputs from agencies.)