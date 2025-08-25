Left Menu

BJP MLAs Push for Urgent Relief and Long-term Flood Management in Jammu

BJP MLAs from Jammu, including Sham Lal Sharma and others, met with senior government officials to discuss immediate relief and long-term flood management following recent flashfloods. The MLAs demanded comprehensive damage assessment, prompt relief measures, and structural improvements to prevent future floods, while authorities promised swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:53 IST
  • India

In response to the devastating flashfloods that hit Jammu, BJP MLAs convened with top government officials to advocate for immediate and long-term flood management solutions.

The delegation, including representatives like Sham Lal Sharma and Vikram Randhawa, met with Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and other key officials, emphasizing the urgent need for relief to afflicted families and a robust long-term flood strategy.

Expressing concern over the August 24 calamity that inundated local areas, the MLAs urged comprehensive damage assessment and suggested infrastructure improvements, including drainage and flood channels, as well as immediate medical assistance to mitigate waterborne health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

