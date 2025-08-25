BJP MLAs Push for Urgent Relief and Long-term Flood Management in Jammu

In response to the devastating flashfloods that hit Jammu, BJP MLAs convened with top government officials to advocate for immediate and long-term flood management solutions.

The delegation, including representatives like Sham Lal Sharma and Vikram Randhawa, met with Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and other key officials, emphasizing the urgent need for relief to afflicted families and a robust long-term flood strategy.

Expressing concern over the August 24 calamity that inundated local areas, the MLAs urged comprehensive damage assessment and suggested infrastructure improvements, including drainage and flood channels, as well as immediate medical assistance to mitigate waterborne health risks.

