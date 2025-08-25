Left Menu

Haryana's Digital Leap: Battling Misconceptions and Aiding Farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticizes Congress for attempting to undermine the state government's digital portals, crucial for delivering welfare benefits to farmers. He highlights significant compensations provided to farmers via these platforms and addresses waterlogging issues affecting agriculture in specific districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:09 IST
Haryana's Digital Leap: Battling Misconceptions and Aiding Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery session of the Haryana Assembly, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini vehemently criticized Congress for trying to discredit digital portals that streamline welfare benefits to farmers and other citizens. According to Saini, these platforms are now integral to direct financial assistance.

The Chief Minister boasted that the BJP-led government has disbursed significantly more in crop loss compensations than previous Congress regimes. He mentioned that the portals allowed compensation to flow directly to farmers' accounts, something that had been challenging under past governments.

Addressing the issues of waterlogging raised by opposition members, Saini confirmed that affected farmers across several districts can report damages through a specific portal. This initiative aims to efficiently address grievances tied to agricultural challenges caused by adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025