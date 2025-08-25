Haryana's Digital Leap: Battling Misconceptions and Aiding Farmers

In a fiery session of the Haryana Assembly, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini vehemently criticized Congress for trying to discredit digital portals that streamline welfare benefits to farmers and other citizens. According to Saini, these platforms are now integral to direct financial assistance.

The Chief Minister boasted that the BJP-led government has disbursed significantly more in crop loss compensations than previous Congress regimes. He mentioned that the portals allowed compensation to flow directly to farmers' accounts, something that had been challenging under past governments.

Addressing the issues of waterlogging raised by opposition members, Saini confirmed that affected farmers across several districts can report damages through a specific portal. This initiative aims to efficiently address grievances tied to agricultural challenges caused by adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)