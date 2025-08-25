Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes
At least 20 people were killed in a strike on Nasser hospital in Gaza, including journalists from major international media outlets. Israel expressed deep regret, calling the incident a tragic mishap. The attack has drawn global condemnation and raised questions about the risks faced by journalists in conflict zones.
At least 20 people, including several journalists from major global media outlets such as Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera, were killed when Israel struck Nasser hospital in the Gaza Strip. Cameraman Hussam al-Masri and other journalists lost their lives in this tragic incident.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep regret, describing the incident as a 'tragic mishap'. While emphasizing that Israel's conflict is with Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged carrying out the strikes and announced an investigation into the incident.
The international community, along with journalism organizations, condemned the attacks, calling for accountability for the risks faced by journalists covering conflict zones. The strikes highlight the dangerous environment journalists operate in while reporting from such regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
