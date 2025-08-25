Left Menu

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

The Supreme Court has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations against Vantara Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Jamnagar, for non-compliance with laws and improper acquisition of animals. The SIT, led by former judge J Chelameswar, will conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit its report by September 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:50 IST
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into allegations of non-compliance with wildlife and import-export laws against Vantara Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar. The court's decision comes in response to allegations of irregular animal acquisition, particularly elephants, both from inside India and abroad.

A bench led by Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale has tasked the four-member team, headed by former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar, with conducting a fact-finding inquiry. The move follows multiple reports and complaints from NGOs and wildlife organizations citing potential legal breaches at the facility.

The SIT will examine compliance with international and national laws regarding the acquisition and care of animals, as well as investigate accusations of financial misconduct, wildlife smuggling, and animal welfare standards at Vantara. A report is expected by September 12 for further court proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025