Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

The Supreme Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into allegations of non-compliance with wildlife and import-export laws against Vantara Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar. The court's decision comes in response to allegations of irregular animal acquisition, particularly elephants, both from inside India and abroad.

A bench led by Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale has tasked the four-member team, headed by former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar, with conducting a fact-finding inquiry. The move follows multiple reports and complaints from NGOs and wildlife organizations citing potential legal breaches at the facility.

The SIT will examine compliance with international and national laws regarding the acquisition and care of animals, as well as investigate accusations of financial misconduct, wildlife smuggling, and animal welfare standards at Vantara. A report is expected by September 12 for further court proceedings.