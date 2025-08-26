Left Menu

BCI Demands Withdrawal of Virtual Evidence Order in Courts

The Bar Council of India has urged the Delhi lieutenant governor to revoke an order allowing police to present evidence virtually from police stations. The BCI asserts this method undermines fair trials by compromising witness credibility and emphasizes the need for physical presence during testimonies.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is calling for the immediate repeal of a recent directive by the Delhi lieutenant governor, which permits police to present court evidence virtually from police stations.

Lawyers have refrained from work since Friday and plan to continue their strike over this issue. According to BCI, the directive greatly jeopardizes the accused's rights and trial proceedings' integrity. The Council insists on the necessity of witnesses being physically present in court to ensure fair trials.

BCI's letter, endorsed by chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and co-chairman Ved Prakash Sharma, highlights the importance of physical witness presence, arguing that giving evidence from police stations could impair testimony credibility. The BCI insists significant procedural changes should involve consultation with all legal stakeholders to balance technological efficiency and trial fairness.

