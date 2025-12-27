Left Menu

Police Vehicle Vandalized: FIR Registered Against Seven

An FIR has been lodged against seven individuals for damaging a police vehicle and misbehaving with officers in Hathras Junction. The altercation escalated to violence between villagers and police. Disciplinary action has been taken against some officers, and a police force restored order on the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against seven individuals after a violent altercation led to the vandalism of a police response vehicle in Nurpur village, Hathras. The incident arose on Thursday night following a reported clash between two groups.

Officials reported that the confrontation between villagers and police soon escalated, resulting in the mob damaging the police vehicle and verbally abusing the officers. Women were reportedly part of the altercation, further intensifying the situation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kushwaha confirmed the registration of a case against seven people for misconduct and vandalism. Disciplinary actions are underway for certain police personnel involved. A subsequent deployment of heavy police force managed to restore order in the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

