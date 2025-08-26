Left Menu

Turbulence in New Jersey: Legal Battle Over Acting U.S. Attorney Role

The U.S. Justice Department plans to appeal a ruling barring Alina Habba, former lawyer to Donald Trump, from serving as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey. The court found her appointment violated federal laws, disrupting numerous criminal cases in the state and sparking controversy over procedural maneuvers by the Trump administration.

Updated: 26-08-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:20 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday its intention to appeal a ruling that bars Alina Habba from serving as New Jersey's acting U.S. attorney. Habba, a former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, was found to have been unlawfully appointed by Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann.

The ruling has created significant disruption, as it puts hundreds of active criminal cases in New Jersey in jeopardy. Brann determined that the procedural steps taken by the Trump administration to extend Habba's interim appointment were improper.

After judges in New Jersey declined to extend Habba's term, her deputy was named her successor. However, the Trump administration removed the official, Desiree Grace, and attempted to reinstall Habba, a move Brann declared illegal under federal appointment laws.

