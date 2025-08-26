Left Menu

Firing Incident Rocks South Delhi's Jaitpur Area

A shooting incident in Delhi's Jaitpur left a father and son injured. Both were hospitalized and are stable. Police found a .22 revolver and initiated a case under applicable laws. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 01:04 IST
Firing Incident Rocks South Delhi's Jaitpur Area
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in South Delhi's Jaitpur area, a father and son were injured in a firing episode that has left the local community on edge.

The situation was reported to police after Apollo Hospital filed a medico-legal case, revealing that 25-year-old Dev Chaprana was shot in the chest, while his father, Dinesh Kumar, sustained a hand injury. Fortunately, both are now stable.

Upon investigation, authorities recovered a .22 bore revolver with ammunition from the family's home. A case has been registered, and further inquiries continue to uncover the circumstances behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025