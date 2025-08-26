Firing Incident Rocks South Delhi's Jaitpur Area

In a shocking incident in South Delhi's Jaitpur area, a father and son were injured in a firing episode that has left the local community on edge.

The situation was reported to police after Apollo Hospital filed a medico-legal case, revealing that 25-year-old Dev Chaprana was shot in the chest, while his father, Dinesh Kumar, sustained a hand injury. Fortunately, both are now stable.

Upon investigation, authorities recovered a .22 bore revolver with ammunition from the family's home. A case has been registered, and further inquiries continue to uncover the circumstances behind the incident.

