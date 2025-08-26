Firing Incident Rocks South Delhi's Jaitpur Area
A shooting incident in Delhi's Jaitpur left a father and son injured. Both were hospitalized and are stable. Police found a .22 revolver and initiated a case under applicable laws. An investigation is ongoing.
- India
In a shocking incident in South Delhi's Jaitpur area, a father and son were injured in a firing episode that has left the local community on edge.
The situation was reported to police after Apollo Hospital filed a medico-legal case, revealing that 25-year-old Dev Chaprana was shot in the chest, while his father, Dinesh Kumar, sustained a hand injury. Fortunately, both are now stable.
Upon investigation, authorities recovered a .22 bore revolver with ammunition from the family's home. A case has been registered, and further inquiries continue to uncover the circumstances behind the incident.
