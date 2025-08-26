Trump Targets Cashless Bail: Controversial Order Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump took a significant step on Monday by signing an executive order that could see federal funding withdrawn from local and state governments providing cashless bail. He argued this system poses a threat to public safety, stating, "No cash. Come back in a couple of months, we'll give you a trial. You never see the person again."

As per the order, Attorney General Pam Bondi is required to submit a list of jurisdictions that have significantly reduced cash bail for pretrial release of potentially dangerous criminals. This move has reignited discussions on the role of cash bail in the American judicial system and its impact on safety and fairness.

Supporters of eliminating cash bail argue it penalizes poverty, allowing wealthier individuals to secure release while the less affluent remain jailed. Critics, however, stress the importance of bail in ensuring defendants return for court appearances, warning of the risks associated with releasing violent offenders prior to trial. The ongoing debate reflects broader criminal justice reform endeavors across the United States.

