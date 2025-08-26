Left Menu

Hezbollah Disarmament Standoff: Lebanon and Israel at Crossroads

Israel offered to scale back its military presence in southern Lebanon if the Lebanese armed forces disarm Hezbollah. However, Hezbollah rejected the proposal, citing Israel's continued defiance of previous agreements. The ongoing tensions underpin the complex geopolitical dynamics between Lebanon, Hezbollah, Israel, and U.S. diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 02:21 IST
Hezbollah Disarmament Standoff: Lebanon and Israel at Crossroads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel expressed willingness to reduce its military footprint in southern Lebanon, contingent on action by the Lebanese armed forces to disarm the Hezbollah group. This stance follows discussions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, aimed at mitigating regional tensions.

However, Hezbollah promptly dismissed the Israeli proposal, condemning any form of collaboration with Israel as a betrayal of Lebanese sovereignty and its resistance. Senior Hezbollah officials have underscored that Lebanon has adhered to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, contrasting it with Israel's alleged violations.

The Lebanese cabinet has tasked its military with strategizing a plan to control arms in the south. Meanwhile, Hezbollah maintains its stance against disarmament, emphasizing its broader support base and commitment to resist perceived threats to Lebanon's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025