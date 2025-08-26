Hezbollah Disarmament Standoff: Lebanon and Israel at Crossroads

Israel expressed willingness to reduce its military footprint in southern Lebanon, contingent on action by the Lebanese armed forces to disarm the Hezbollah group. This stance follows discussions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, aimed at mitigating regional tensions.

However, Hezbollah promptly dismissed the Israeli proposal, condemning any form of collaboration with Israel as a betrayal of Lebanese sovereignty and its resistance. Senior Hezbollah officials have underscored that Lebanon has adhered to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, contrasting it with Israel's alleged violations.

The Lebanese cabinet has tasked its military with strategizing a plan to control arms in the south. Meanwhile, Hezbollah maintains its stance against disarmament, emphasizing its broader support base and commitment to resist perceived threats to Lebanon's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)