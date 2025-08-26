Left Menu

El Mayo's Guilty Plea Marks End of an Era

Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, pleaded guilty in a U.S. courtroom to charges of racketeering and drug trafficking. Admitting to ordering murders and shipping vast quantities of cocaine, Zambada faces life imprisonment. His plea marks a significant moment in the fight against drug cartels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 02:33 IST
El Mayo's Guilty Plea Marks End of an Era

Former Mexican drug kingpin Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada admitted guilt in a U.S. courtroom, confessing to orchestrating murders and trafficking millions of kilograms of cocaine while leading the Sinaloa cartel. Zambada, now 75, faces life in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and operating a criminal enterprise, marking the end of his cartel reign.

Zambada's charges highlight his pivotal role alongside imprisoned cartel associate Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. Both were indicted for flooding the U.S. with narcotics. 'Their reign of terror is over,' Attorney General Pam Bondi announced, emphasizing the cartel's dismantling. Guzman is already serving a life sentence in Colorado.

In court, Zambada expressed remorse for the lives lost under his command, reading from a prepared statement. Despite confessing to bribery and ordering violence, his agreement to plead guilty followed assurances from the Justice Department against seeking the death penalty. As he awaits sentencing in January 2026, his case underscores ongoing U.S.-Mexico cooperation against organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

