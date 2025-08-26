Left Menu

Trump's Military Gambit: Chicago in the Crosshairs

President Donald Trump suggests deploying U.S. military forces to cities like Chicago to address crime, despite no requests from local authorities. Illinois leaders oppose the notion, viewing it as a political maneuver. Planning for National Guard deployment is underway, amidst a backdrop of decreasing crime rates in Chicago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 03:16 IST
Trump's Military Gambit: Chicago in the Crosshairs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has signaled a potential deployment of U.S. military forces to cities such as Chicago, citing a wave of lawlessness. This proposal comes despite Illinois authorities not requesting federal intervention. Governor J.B. Pritzker criticized Trump's move as a political tactic to intimidate Democratic rivals.

While Trump claims the military is ready to act in less than 24 hours, Illinois leaders, including the attorney general, vowed legal action against such deployment. Trump's proposition includes ensuring every state has National Guard troops ready for rapid mobilization to assist in civil disturbances.

Despite Trump's assertions, Chicago has seen a decline in crime rates, notably a 30% decrease in homicides. Mayor Brandon Johnson has urged the reinstatement of federal safety funds cut earlier this year, highlighting the city's progress in reducing violence through financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025