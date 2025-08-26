Blaze Destroys Marshall Islands Parliament

A fierce blaze has wreaked havoc on the national parliament of the Marshall Islands, razing half of the emblematic Nitijela building. Firefighters and law enforcement authorities promptly responded, confirming that the remaining structure is no longer fit for use.

The fire, which broke out overnight, has left the legislative heart of the Pacific Island nation in ruins. With a modest population of 42,000, predominantly residing in the capital Majuro, the Marshall Islands holds pivotal diplomatic ties, notably a compact with the United States for economic assistance and military gains, alongside recognition of Taiwan.

While firefighting operations have concluded, the spokesperson for President Hilda Heine has yet to provide an official comment on the incident. The implications of the parliament's destruction on local governance and international relations remain to be seen.