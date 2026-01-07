Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

A major fire broke out at a chemical company in Ambernath, located in the Thane district, on Wednesday night, local officials confirmed.

Fortunately, the incident, which was reported around 8 PM, resulted in no injuries. The company, situated in Kharvai village within a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, was the site of this alarming event, according to police reports.

Residents reported hearing explosions, prompting an immediate response. According to Ambernath Tehsildar Amit Puri, six fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and the fire has been brought under control. Cooling operations are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)