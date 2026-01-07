Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

Left Menu

A significant fire erupted at a chemical company in Ambernath, Thane district, on Wednesday night. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Firefighting efforts are ongoing with six fire engines, and the fire is reportedly under control. Cooling operations are currently underway in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area.

Thane | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A major fire broke out at a chemical company in Ambernath, located in the Thane district, on Wednesday night, local officials confirmed.

Fortunately, the incident, which was reported around 8 PM, resulted in no injuries. The company, situated in Kharvai village within a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, was the site of this alarming event, according to police reports.

Residents reported hearing explosions, prompting an immediate response. According to Ambernath Tehsildar Amit Puri, six fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and the fire has been brought under control. Cooling operations are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

