Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Alleged Antisemitic Attacks

Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador following allegations that Tehran orchestrated antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of directing these incidents as part of a broader scheme during the Israel-Gaza conflict, resulting in increased tensions and the closure of Australia's Tehran embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Australia announced the expulsion of Iran's ambassador after alleging Tehran's involvement in two antisemitic attacks within the country. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese linked these incidents to the prolonged Israel-Gaza conflict.

Albanese noted a series of targeted acts, including vandalism and arson, against Australian synagogues and homes, which the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) traced back to the Iranian government. These attacks reportedly occurred in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Prime Minister condemned these acts as orchestrated efforts to disrupt Australia's social fabric. As a result, Australia has not only closed its embassy in Tehran but also plans to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

