Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Alleged Antisemitic Attacks

In a decisive move, Australia announced the expulsion of Iran's ambassador after alleging Tehran's involvement in two antisemitic attacks within the country. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese linked these incidents to the prolonged Israel-Gaza conflict.

Albanese noted a series of targeted acts, including vandalism and arson, against Australian synagogues and homes, which the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) traced back to the Iranian government. These attacks reportedly occurred in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Prime Minister condemned these acts as orchestrated efforts to disrupt Australia's social fabric. As a result, Australia has not only closed its embassy in Tehran but also plans to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.