New Zealand’s Infrastructure Pipeline Surges to $237.1B, Boosting Growth

New Zealand’s infrastructure outlook has received a major uplift, with the latest quarterly update from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission revealing that the National Infrastructure Pipeline has grown to a record $237.1 billion. This marks an increase of $30.2 billion in just three months, signalling stronger investment across transport, housing, water, energy, and public facilities.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop welcomed the update, calling it “great news for the construction sector and the wider economy.”

What the Pipeline Represents

The National Infrastructure Pipeline provides a comprehensive national view of current and future projects across central government, local government, and the private sector. It includes initiatives such as:

Roads and transport networks

Water infrastructure and stormwater upgrades

Healthcare and schools

Corrections facilities and energy developments

By mapping out more than 9,200 projects currently underway or planned, the Pipeline enables construction firms to prepare for upcoming opportunities, secure investment, and retain skilled workers in the right regions.

Billions in New Projects Confirmed

The June update revealed a particularly strong uplift in projects with confirmed funding. The value of these initiatives has risen by $13.5 billion, bringing the total to $125.1 billion.

Key drivers of this increase include:

The addition of NZTA highway maintenance programmes

Major redevelopments of Christchurch Men’s Prison and Hawkes Bay Prison

The Commission projects that at least $17.5 billion will be spent in 2025, equivalent to around 4 percent of New Zealand’s GDP, underscoring infrastructure’s central role in economic growth.

Building a More Transparent System

Mr Bishop emphasised the importance of transparency and collaboration in making the Pipeline an effective planning tool.

“The Commission continues to work with infrastructure providers to improve the quality of information available. A more complete Pipeline improves the effectiveness and value that we can gain from this tool,” he said.

To that end, the Government has been urging local councils and central agencies to keep their project data updated. Minister Bishop recently wrote to all councils, reminding them of their responsibility to contribute accurate information.

Growing Participation Across Sectors

The number of organisations feeding into the Pipeline continues to grow each quarter. Currently, 121 organisations contribute data, spanning central and local government as well as the private sector. This wider participation ensures a more reliable forecast for contractors, investors, and policymakers alike.

However, the Minister stressed that more work is needed to bring every provider on board:

“I encourage the remaining councils and any infrastructure provider who is not yet contributing to reach out to the Commission, because a strong pipeline of infrastructure projects means a growing economy with more jobs and more opportunities for Kiwis.”

Looking Ahead: National Infrastructure Plan in December

The Commission is now gathering data for the September quarter, which will feed into the final version of the National Infrastructure Plan, due for release in December 2025. The plan is expected to provide the most complete picture yet of New Zealand’s infrastructure priorities, timelines, and funding streams.

For the construction sector, this means not only a clearer view of upcoming projects but also greater certainty to invest in workforce development, machinery, and supply chains.

Read the latest Pipeline update here: National Infrastructure Pipeline Snapshot