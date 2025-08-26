Political Drama: AAP Stands Defiant Amid ED Raids

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Modi government of trying to divert attention from allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Saurabh Bharadwaj, linking him to a money laundering investigation.

Kejriwal, AAP's convenor, denounced the raids as a misuse of central agencies to intimidate his party. He stated that no political party has been targeted like AAP, asserting that the party is being silenced for opposing the government's policies.

The ED's raids follow an FIR by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch, accusing Bharadwaj and others of corruption in health infrastructure projects. AAP leaders claim the timing of the raids aims to shift focus from the national debate on Modi's degree, insisting that the cases are baseless.

