Political Drama: AAP Stands Defiant Amid ED Raids

The AAP criticized the Enforcement Directorate's raids on Saurabh Bharadwaj as diversion tactics from questions surrounding Prime Minister Modi's degree. Party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, assert the investigations are politically motivated, aimed at silencing opposition voices, and claim the cases are false and baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:01 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Modi government of trying to divert attention from allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Saurabh Bharadwaj, linking him to a money laundering investigation.

Kejriwal, AAP's convenor, denounced the raids as a misuse of central agencies to intimidate his party. He stated that no political party has been targeted like AAP, asserting that the party is being silenced for opposing the government's policies.

The ED's raids follow an FIR by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch, accusing Bharadwaj and others of corruption in health infrastructure projects. AAP leaders claim the timing of the raids aims to shift focus from the national debate on Modi's degree, insisting that the cases are baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

