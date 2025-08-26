Australia's Battle Against Rising Antisemitism: A Troubling Year of Incidents

Australia has been grappling with a surge in antisemitic incidents since Israel's conflict with Gaza intensified in October 2023. In a disturbing trend, more than 2,000 such events have been reported across the country, prompting heightened concern and action.

The violent acts have predominantly targeted Jewish schools, synagogues, and businesses, with some instances allegedly encouraged by the Iranian government, as disclosed by the Australian Prime Minister. This revelation led to the expulsion of Iran's ambassador and the swift introduction of new laws aimed at enhancing protections for places of worship.

The antisemitic sentiment has resulted in a series of arson attacks, vandalism, and threats against the Jewish community, leading to increased police interventions and arrests. As the nation confronts this alarming trend, both local and federal authorities continue to implement measures to curb hate-driven violence and safeguard affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)