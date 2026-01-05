Rising Tensions: Idol Vandalism Sparks Outcry in West Bengal
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claims idols of Goddess Saraswati were vandalized in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. Alleging negligence by police and government, Adhikari calls for immediate action. The incidents are causing financial losses for local artisans, raising tensions among the communities.
BJP Senior Leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused that idols of Goddess Saraswati were vandalized in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal.
Through a Facebook post, Adhikari indicated that these acts of desecration in Mahishadal's Garkamalpur area targeted idols crafted by local artisans, leading to significant financial setbacks for them.
He criticized the state government and police for failing to take decisive action, suggesting this negligence has emboldened perpetrators, thus escalating the frequency of such attacks.
