Rising Tensions: Idol Vandalism Sparks Outcry in West Bengal

BJP Senior Leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused that idols of Goddess Saraswati were vandalized in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal.

Through a Facebook post, Adhikari indicated that these acts of desecration in Mahishadal's Garkamalpur area targeted idols crafted by local artisans, leading to significant financial setbacks for them.

He criticized the state government and police for failing to take decisive action, suggesting this negligence has emboldened perpetrators, thus escalating the frequency of such attacks.