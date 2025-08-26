India's Supreme Court Orders Probe into Ambani's Wildlife Park Amid Allegations
India’s Supreme Court has mandated an independent investigation into Vantara, a wildlife rescue park run by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation, following allegations of improper animal acquisitions and treatments. Despite lacking evidence, the inquiry addresses concerns from non-profits, with the findings due by September 12.
In a significant development, India's Supreme Court has initiated an independent investigation into Vantara, a wildlife rescue park managed by the Reliance Foundation. This action addresses serious concerns raised by non-profit organizations regarding alleged mistreatment and unlawful acquisition of animals.
The court's order comes despite recognizing the absence of concrete evidence pertaining to the allegations. It emphasizes ensuring compliance with India's Wild Life Protection Act and fulfilling duties by the Central Zoo Authority, against whom points of failure have been highlighted.
A panel led by a former Supreme Court judge will head the investigation, providing crucial insights into the park's practices, including possible private collections. Vantara has expressed commitment to transparency, with a spokesperson assuring full cooperation to the inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
