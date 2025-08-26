Tragic Car Accident in Madhya Pradesh Claims Three Lives

A horrific car accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, claiming the lives of three individuals, police reported on Tuesday.

The crash took place near Silari village on National Highway no. 45 around 6 pm on Monday. The car was trying to dodge a cow when it veered off the road and collided with a culvert, subsequently catching fire.

Trapped inside, the vehicle's four occupants could not escape despite desperate rescue efforts. Police and locals managed to extinguish the flames. Pradeep Kumar Garhwal and Ravi Kumar Garhwal were killed instantly, while Laxmibai Garhwal died later in the hospital. The driver, Sumit Garhwal, is in critical condition.