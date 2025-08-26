Australia Breaks Ties with Iran Over Antisemitic Attacks

In a significant diplomatic move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the severance of all diplomatic relations with Iran. This decisive action follows a comprehensive evaluation by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), which concluded that Iran orchestrated two antisemitic arson attacks in Australia last year.

The attacks targeted the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney and the Addas Israel synagogue in Melbourne, escalating tensions within the Australian community. In response, the Australian government has informed Iran's Ambassador to Australia, Ahmad Sadeghi, that he will be expelled. Additionally, Australian diplomats stationed in Iran have been recalled to a third country to ensure their safety.

The Australian government has updated its travel advisory, declaring Iran a 'do not travel' zone. Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized Australia's commitment to maintain some diplomatic lines with Tehran to protect national interests, despite the diplomatic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)