Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai: Court Stipulates Permission Rule

The Bombay High Court has ruled that activist Manoj Jarange cannot hold an indefinite protest without prior permission, citing potential disturbances during Mumbai's Ganesh festival. The court suggested an alternative protest site at Kharghar and emphasized that demonstrations must occur at designated locations. A subsequent hearing is scheduled for September 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:50 IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ruled that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange cannot carry out his protest indefinitely in Mumbai without obtaining prior permission from authorities. This decision comes amid concerns over law and order during the city's Ganesh festival.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne, emphasized the importance of conducting demonstrations only in designated areas to maintain the city's order. The court suggested the Maharashtra government consider offering an alternative protest site at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to ensure that daily life in the city remains uninterrupted.

Activist Jarange had threatened to organize a march and an indefinite fast if the government failed to grant a 10 percent Maratha quota by Tuesday. The court noted that permissions for peaceful demonstrations must comply with public gathering rules and slated a subsequent hearing for September 9.

