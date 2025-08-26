Intense Manhunt in Victoria After Deadly Police Shooting

In southern Australia, an intense manhunt is underway following a fatal shooting involving law enforcement officers. Two officers were killed and another injured while serving a warrant at a rural property in Victoria. The gunman remains at large, prompting warnings for residents to stay indoors.

The shooting occurred in Porepunkah, about 300 km northeast of Melbourne. Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush, speaking at a news conference, confirmed the fatalities and urged the community to remain alert. The suspect is considered heavily armed and dangerous, leading to a large-scale police search effort.

Local reports suggest the suspect is associated with 'sovereign citizens,' who reject the authority of the government. The incident has shocked the small town of Porepunkah, known for its peaceful setting. In response, local facilities have been closed, and security measures reinforced as the community grapples with the tragedy.

