Left Menu

Intense Manhunt in Victoria After Deadly Police Shooting

A manhunt is underway in Victoria, Australia, after a gunman killed two police officers and injured another while they were serving a warrant. The suspect, believed to be a 'sovereign citizen', is heavily armed and at large, prompting authorities to urge the community to stay indoors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:41 IST
Intense Manhunt in Victoria After Deadly Police Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In southern Australia, an intense manhunt is underway following a fatal shooting involving law enforcement officers. Two officers were killed and another injured while serving a warrant at a rural property in Victoria. The gunman remains at large, prompting warnings for residents to stay indoors.

The shooting occurred in Porepunkah, about 300 km northeast of Melbourne. Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush, speaking at a news conference, confirmed the fatalities and urged the community to remain alert. The suspect is considered heavily armed and dangerous, leading to a large-scale police search effort.

Local reports suggest the suspect is associated with 'sovereign citizens,' who reject the authority of the government. The incident has shocked the small town of Porepunkah, known for its peaceful setting. In response, local facilities have been closed, and security measures reinforced as the community grapples with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

 India
2
Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global
3
Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

 Global
4
Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025