Cyber Scam Duo Exposed: The Inside Story of Traffic Chalan Fraud

In a complex cyber fraud case, the Delhi Police have detained Ajay Kumar, a 24-year-old from Punjab, accused of deceiving a local resident of Rs 1.58 lakh by employing a fake mobile app disguised as a traffic challan notice.

Kumar, apprehended in Jalandhar, was allegedly working alongside a partner named Samar, who operated from Portugal. Authorities revealed that the stolen funds were funneled through multiple bank accounts to disguise their origin.

The arrest followed an investigation into a complaint from Pitampura resident Ayush Goyal, leading to Kumar's identification. Police are now probing any further criminal activities involving the duo.

