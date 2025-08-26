Cyber Scam Duo Exposed: The Inside Story of Traffic Chalan Fraud
Delhi Police arrested Ajay Kumar from Punjab for duping a resident of Rs 1.58 lakh through a malicious app under the guise of a traffic challan. The scam was orchestrated with another partner, Samar, based in Portugal. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover additional fraudulent activities.
- Country:
- India
In a complex cyber fraud case, the Delhi Police have detained Ajay Kumar, a 24-year-old from Punjab, accused of deceiving a local resident of Rs 1.58 lakh by employing a fake mobile app disguised as a traffic challan notice.
Kumar, apprehended in Jalandhar, was allegedly working alongside a partner named Samar, who operated from Portugal. Authorities revealed that the stolen funds were funneled through multiple bank accounts to disguise their origin.
The arrest followed an investigation into a complaint from Pitampura resident Ayush Goyal, leading to Kumar's identification. Police are now probing any further criminal activities involving the duo.
(With inputs from agencies.)