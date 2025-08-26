Constitutional Battles: Allegations Against Modi Government's Legal Maneuvers

Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, has launched a scathing critique against the Modi administration, alleging the government is 'weaponising' laws to undermine the opposition. He described the current regime as the most 'constitutionally immoral' in India's history, citing new legislative measures targeting detained political figures.

Sibal's criticism was particularly pointed concerning bills proposing the ousting of prime ministers, chief ministers, and other ministers accountable for significant offenses, maintaining that these laws divert attention from the shifting political climate in Bihar and aim to destabilize opposition governments across the country.

The bills, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, have faced intense backlash, with opposition MPs loudly decrying the measures and tearing up copies of the proposed laws in the Lok Sabha. Sent for Parliamentary scrutiny, these laws risk significant political upheaval should they pass in their current form.

(With inputs from agencies.)