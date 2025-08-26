Left Menu

Constitutional Battles: Allegations Against Modi Government's Legal Maneuvers

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has accused the Modi government of weaponizing laws to destabilize opposition parties, claiming it is the most constitutionally immoral regime in India's history. This criticism comes amidst new bills allowing the removal of leaders under arrest for serious charges, sparking widespread controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:13 IST
Constitutional Battles: Allegations Against Modi Government's Legal Maneuvers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, has launched a scathing critique against the Modi administration, alleging the government is 'weaponising' laws to undermine the opposition. He described the current regime as the most 'constitutionally immoral' in India's history, citing new legislative measures targeting detained political figures.

Sibal's criticism was particularly pointed concerning bills proposing the ousting of prime ministers, chief ministers, and other ministers accountable for significant offenses, maintaining that these laws divert attention from the shifting political climate in Bihar and aim to destabilize opposition governments across the country.

The bills, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, have faced intense backlash, with opposition MPs loudly decrying the measures and tearing up copies of the proposed laws in the Lok Sabha. Sent for Parliamentary scrutiny, these laws risk significant political upheaval should they pass in their current form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Polio Battle: New Cases Highlight Enduring Challenge

Pakistan's Polio Battle: New Cases Highlight Enduring Challenge

 Pakistan
2
France's Political Gamble: Confidence Vote Crisis

France's Political Gamble: Confidence Vote Crisis

 Global
3
Indian Marksmen Dominate Asian Shooting Championships

Indian Marksmen Dominate Asian Shooting Championships

 Kazakhstan
4
High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025